$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $53.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.87 million, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

