525 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.52. 748,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,304. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.