498 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $112.87 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

