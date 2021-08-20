4,611 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

