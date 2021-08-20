$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $46.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $185.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $241.40 million, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $254.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 276,753 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 227,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $8,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 142,129 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

