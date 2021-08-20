3,643 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Centene by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Centene by 665.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

