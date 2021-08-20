360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.51 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Shares of QFIN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 10,207,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

