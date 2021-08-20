$360.08 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $360.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.40 million and the lowest is $345.00 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 67,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,665. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

