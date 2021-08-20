$35.23 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $35.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.46 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

