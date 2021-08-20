$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $34.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. 2,238,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

