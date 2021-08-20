$34.74 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $34.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.28. 2,238,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.