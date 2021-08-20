$30.50 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $29.01 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $125.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

