$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

