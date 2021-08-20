29,700 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,793. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.04. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

