2,610 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

