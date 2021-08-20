246 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON opened at $181.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

