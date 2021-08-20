$225.67 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $225.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.44 million and the highest is $235.99 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $897.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.96 million to $918.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $971.68 million, with estimates ranging from $919.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.