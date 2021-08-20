$225.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $225.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the highest is $228.49 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

