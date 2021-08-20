224,237 Shares in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,297. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

