$224.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $224.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $220.81 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $924.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $933.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.92. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

