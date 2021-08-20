$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce $21.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.59 million and the lowest is $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $21.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,421. The company has a market capitalization of $433.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

