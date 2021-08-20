$203.45 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $203.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $202.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $831.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $953.87 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,946 shares of company stock worth $3,564,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,090. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

