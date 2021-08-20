$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 223.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.45. 10,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,750. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.78. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $374.47.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

