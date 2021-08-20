$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.25. Baidu reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. 345,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,553. Baidu has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 95.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baidu by 15.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $41,916,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $10,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

