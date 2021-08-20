1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 3,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 350,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

