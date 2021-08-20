1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy Sells 2,778 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 1,398,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.