1,835 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after buying an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $117.93. 5,882,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90. The company has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.