17,600 Shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $518.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

