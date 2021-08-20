17,498 Shares in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

YI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.