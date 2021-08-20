$155.17 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report $155.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 169,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

