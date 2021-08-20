1,491 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $6,987,802 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of THC stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

