$13.39 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce $13.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $53.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.34 million, with estimates ranging from $64.27 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,650. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

