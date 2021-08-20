10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report sales of $127.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $71.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $498.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.46 million to $506.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $688.76 million, with estimates ranging from $684.10 million to $699.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $125,410.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,122. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in 10x Genomics by 144,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

