$104.98 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $104.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $119.27 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $441.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

