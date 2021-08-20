$101.60 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $101.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.81 million and the highest is $102.63 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $447.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

