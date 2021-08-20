$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,435. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

