$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

