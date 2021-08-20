$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dillard’s has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $209.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

