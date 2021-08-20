$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,743. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

