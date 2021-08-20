-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($0.95). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,346 shares of company stock worth $2,187,931 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

