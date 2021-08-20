$0.83 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,789. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.