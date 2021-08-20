-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

CYTK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.56. 638,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,098. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $1,499,845 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $15,616,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.