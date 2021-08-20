$0.62 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 132,936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,787,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 932,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

