-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

