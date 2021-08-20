$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Knowles posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

KN opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

