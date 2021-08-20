$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,461,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

