$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,461,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.