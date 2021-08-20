-$0.30 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SeaSpine by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SeaSpine by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 14,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,291. The company has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

