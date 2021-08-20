$0.29 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

SPNS stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

