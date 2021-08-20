$0.24 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

