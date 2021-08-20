$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triterras.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
