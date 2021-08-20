$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triterras.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

