-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. 7,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.